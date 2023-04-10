HIGH POINT — The Housing Authority of the City of High Point is accepting nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards.
The concept of the Pillars of Fame was established in 2005 as a way to present positive, encouraging role models in former housing authority residents who became successful and pillars of the community.
Past recipients’ pictures are permanently framed on the pillars at Astor Dowdy Towers at 701 E. Green Drive.
In 2014, the Rising Star Award was created to recognize ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service by current high school students or recent graduates who are authority program participants. Past awards are displayed in the authority’s Administrative Building lobby, and the 2023 honoree will also receive a $500 tuition scholarship.
Visit www.hpha.net and go to the “About HPHA” tab or contact 336-878-2334 for Pillars of Fame and/or Rising Star nomination forms and eligibility requirements. The completed nomination forms should be mailed or delivered by noon on July 28 to 500 E. Russell Ave., High Point, NC 27260, to the attention of Pillars of Fame Nomination or Rising Star Nomination.
Winners will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon on Sept. 20 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.