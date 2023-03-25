HIGH POINT — A New York-style pizzeria will open in the coming weeks this spring at the Stock and Grain Assembly food hall in High Point at 275 N. Elm St.
PiesOn Pizza Co. is owned by Stephen McNeill, the owner of Times Square Pizza in Lexington.
A press release from Ericka Edwards, general manager of Stock and Grain, said that McNeill is part of the latest generation of a family that traces its Italian roots back to both the early days of the furniture industry and the introduction of pizza to High Point decades ago.
“PiesOn is part of our continuing evolution to provide the best — and certainly varied — food and drink experience in downtown High Point,” Edwards said in the release. “We are fortunate to have Stephen McNeill and his creative take on pizza as part of our offerings.”
Businesses open so far at the food hall are Bevelry, a bar at the main entrance with 20 taps; Biscuits Brisket and Beer; Cahoots, an outdoor patio bar; Damn Good Dogs; Message Coffee; Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop; and Yumi Sushi.
McNeill’s grandfather, Domenick Pennisi, learned wood carving in Sicily and brought that trade to Brooklyn and eventually to High Point, where he owned a successful furniture company.
The family of McNeill’s wife, Carmela, introduced Italian-American food to High Point, specifically New York-style pizza. Her grandfather, Raffaele Looz, opened Elizabeth’s Pizza’s High Point location, and her father, Sal Looz, expanded the restaurant throughout the Triad.
McNeill’s restaurant, Times Square, is an authentic New York-style pizzeria, with a display case as well as pastas, cheesesteaks, wings and desserts.
The recipes are similar to those introduced by Raffaele Looz but have been changed slightly in McNeill’s own style.
“Carmela and I still love to travel abroad, and I am always working on new ideas and concepts to enhance and extend our offerings. I will use PiesOn to introduce these new concepts to High Point and the Triad area,” he said. “Ever since I visited Hudson Yards in New York about three years ago, on the plane ride home, I sketched out my own concept for a food hall. I believe this is an amazing evolution in the food experience, and I cannot wait to bring our artisanship to Stock and Grain.”
