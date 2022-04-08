HIGH POINT — High Point pharmaceutical company vTv Therapeutics reported a net loss of $17.6 million for 2021 in its latest financial report.
The company, which leases office space in the Premier Center business park, in December laid off about 65% of its workforce as part of a strategy to prioritize its work on a new diabetes treatment.
In its March 29 earnings report, the company also noted that it had a net loss of $12.8 million for 2020.
Earlier in March, vTv Therapeutics announced a change in its leadership, with the resignation of Deepa Prasad as president and CEO. Prasad is serving as an adviser to the company until September.
It hired Rich Nelson to take her place as acting CEO.
The company, which develops components of drugs in the clinical stage, is touting its lead product, called TTP399, as part of a new treatment for Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease with no cure affecting more than 1.6 million people in the U.S.
Nelson joined the board of directors in 2020, and previously served as executive vice president of corporate and business development of Vericast Corp. and executive vice president of corporate development for MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated. He has more than 25 years of business and legal experience in mergers and acquisitions and corporate development.
“I am dedicated to the long-term growth and development of the company and look forward to working with vTv’s talented employees, scientists, and partners during this exciting time,” Nelson said. “The positive phase two study results and FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for TTP339 are very promising milestones in the development of a novel treatment for Type 1 diabetes patients worldwide.”
