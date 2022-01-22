HIGH POINT — High Point pharmaceutical company vTv Therapeutics announced last month that it laid off about 65% of its workforce as part of a strategy to prioritize its work on a new diabetes treatment.
The company, which leases office space in the Premier Center business park, did not specify in a Dec. 6 news release how many employees it has and how many were let go.
Company representatives did not respond to emails, and its office phone message says its current employees are working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the company came in December and briefly addressed the layoffs. It states that vTv Therapeutics expects to incur severance costs of approximately $1.5 million and eventual annual cost savings of $2.8 million as a result of the reductions.
“Some of these reductions may be offset by higher costs for outsourced services which cannot be quantified at this time,” the filing states.
The company, which develops components of drugs in the clinical stage, is touting its lead product called TTP399 as part of a new treatment for Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease with no cure affecting more than 1.6 million people in the U.S.
The news release states that its product was shown in studies to reduce hypoglycemia, the most common complication of the disease.
“It is always difficult to restructure but this allows us to focus on TTP399 and our future growth,” Deepa Prasad, president and CEO of vTv Therapeutics, stated in the release. “Hypoglycemia management is a serious issue impacting the lives of patients and their families. We are very excited to see TTP399’s novel mechanism of action allowing for reduction of hypoglycemic episodes with a well-tolerated safety profile. We continue to engage with the FDA to map out a clear and positive path forward on our Phase 3 pivotal studies with the goal of improving quality of life for patients managing this chronic, burdensome disease.”
