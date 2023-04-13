HIGH POINT — Ward 3 City Councilwoman Monica Peters said Wednesday she will run for reelection to the same seat this year.
The two-term council member said she wants to continue the city’s efforts to guide redevelopment within the ward, which includes the historic industrial corridor of southwest High Point.
“Economic development is definitely my main focus,” Peters said in an interview. “I’ve been so passionate about the southwest and the rest of the ward since way before I was on council. You don’t see the changes yet. I want to be here when you see the change.”
Candidate filing for council races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10 and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
To date, no other candidates have publicly declared their intention to run in Ward 3, which stretches from the Davidson County parts of westernmost High Point through the southern parts of the city.
First elected in 2017, Peters touts several current and proposed development projects that she says are bringing new energy to the ward.
One of them is the Cohab Space hub for design professionals that has opened and expanded in the last few years in a former hosiery mill at English Road and S. West Point Avenue.
Another historic mill at 1200 Redding Drive has been purchased and redeveloped by a conglomerate of home furnishings companies.
Elsewhere, developers are planning separate “campus” projects in former furniture manufacturing plants in the 600 and 700 blocks of W. Green Drive.
She said all of them are arts-and-design oriented, which ties in with a top council priority.
In addition, the city has been awarded a $19.8 million federal grant to develop walking and bicycling paths, including a 3.5-mile expansion of the Southwest Heritage Greenway along a route near many of these projects.
Peters also highlights her work as a co-chair of the Guilford County Homelessness Task Force, which she said is trying to address systemic problems around addiction, mental health and other factors in seeking to alleviate homelessness.
She said one priority if she’s reelected will be taking a closer look at possible ways to enhance the appearance of the S. Main Street corridor from the showroom district to U.S. 29/70.
Peters said the city could explore grant funding to hire a planner to develop specific recommendations.
“It’s an important corridor into our downtown. It needs to look nice,” she said.
