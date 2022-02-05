HIGH POINT — Peters Development is planning another major project at a downtown intersection where it’s been active of late.
The High Point firm is seeking a retail bank branch location as the anchor tenant for a proposed three-story, 36,000-square-foot office building at the northwest corner of N. Main Street and Westwood Avenue.
Vice President and Director of Real Estate Dan Hill said the company has engaged in discussions with multiple tenant prospects.
Peters Development has hired CJMW Architecture to design the building, which will include a drive-up teller window. The second and third floors will be class A office space.
“With our planned new building, we will dramatically change the landscape of this important corner property,” said Elise Peters Carey, president of Peters Development.
The company assembled three parcels to accommodate the new building, which is under design and expected to begin construction in late 2022 or early 2023, Hill said.
Last year, Peters Development purchased and demolished two vacant buildings at 711 and 715 N. Main St., and last month, it acquired 100 Westwood Ave., a Cone Health Allergy & Asthma office that will be relocating, Hill said.
This building eventually will be demolished to make way for the new project, which will be the company’s fourth near the Westwood/N. Main intersection.
The first was the corporate headquarters for all of its related companies at 645 N. Main St., which finished construction in 2020.
Next to it, a retail and office building at 665 N. Main St. will finish construction by the end of March, Hill said.
It contains shell restaurant and retail space on the ground floor, as well as office space available for lease on the second floor. Peters Medical Research will occupy the entire third floor, along with the private outdoor terrace.
Following its opening, the company will complete a mixed-use project under construction at 650 N. Main St. in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The building, which is next to the Dog House restaurant, will include retail space on the ground floor and luxury apartments on the upper floors.
Peters Development is starting a waiting list for the apartments, which will be ready for occupancy by late December of this year. They will include one and two-bedroom units, each with a private patio and on-site parking.
Within the same block to the south, the company has purchased land at 621 N. Main St. for another planned project: a ground-up, single tenant restaurant with rooftop seating.
“We see great potential in this block due to its location in the heart of everything High Point has to offer: the new downtown ballpark district, the Furniture Market and High Point University,” Hill said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.