HIGH POINT — One hundred local families soon will be getting the gift of warmth from a local charitable foundation.
Dr. Lenny Peters, the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical will host the first-ever 100 Families, 100 Coats event on Jan. 28 at Peters Plaza II on N. Main Street in High Point. Students from the local dance school Magic Feet Dance Co. will perform at the event.
The event will provide winter coats to 100 families who may not otherwise be able to get them, something which Peters hopes will help families beyond the obvious goal of staying warm.
“This is my home, where I have raised my family and have built my businesses,” Peters said. “I wish for all who live here the ability to raise their own families and realize their dreams, right here in High Point.”
Peters works regularly, through his foundation, to help orphans and those in need around the world. However, Peters and Bethany Medical have committed to putting an emphasis on giving back to the High Point and Triad communities in 2022.
Bethany Medical President Elise Peters Carey emphasized a desire to increase outreach when it is needed and believes the upcoming coat giveaway could not come at a better time due to the recent winter weather experienced in the region.
“We are helping those who need it, when they need it. We want to ensure these families keep warm during the coldest of the winter months,” Peters Carey said.
The foundation hopes to connect more with the community and allow community members to put a face to the name on many of the signs throughout the city, said John Joyce, global director for the Lenny Peters Foundation and public relations director for Bethany Medical, a local multi-specialty medical group founded by Peters.
“We want to make sure that the community understands that Bethany Medical, the foundation, the Peters family and all they’ve done since coming to High Point in 1987 is not going away,” said Joyce. “It’s actually getting stronger, the presence is getting bigger and their desire and ability to give back has grown with that, so they want to deliver on that.”
No official schedule has been released at this point, but Joyce said the groups intend to continue giving back throughout the year by identifying a specific need in the community and organizing an event to address that need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.