HIGH POINT — Peters Development of High Point is expanding its portfolio in Winston-Salem with a major acquisition.
The commercial real estate development and investment company last week closed on the purchase of the Whitaker Square Shopping Center at 1955 N. Peacehaven Road for $16.6 million, according to the property deed for the transaction.
The seller was Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment company based in New York.
The 82,760-square-foot retail center is anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery store. Peters Development’s sister company, Bethany Medical, will lease space in the shopping center for a new primary care office that will also feature urgent care and specialty services.
“This acquisition fits the strategy of our company,” said Dr. Lenny Peters, CEO and founder of Peters Development and Bethany Medical, “which is to steadily grow our existing portfolio with high-quality assets located in targeted growth markets, and then to improve those assets along the way, creating long-term value.”
Whitaker Square is the second shopping center Peters Development has purchased in Winston-Salem. The other is Peters Plaza at 5041 University Parkway.
Over the past year-plus, the company has purchased several shopping centers in High Point and Jamestown.
It also has several downtown High Point projects underway for new retail, residential and office space.
Whitaker Square will become Bethany Medical’s third location in Winston-Salem and its 16th overall.
With the addition of Bethany Medical, the shopping center will be fully occupied. Its other tenants include Tuesday Morning, The UPS Store, La Carreta Mexican Restaurant and The Bagel Station.
In addition, Harris Teeter plans to add a fuel station in front of its store, according to Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for Peters Development.
