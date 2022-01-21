HIGH POINT — Peters Development has added to its holdings of downtown High Point properties surrounding Truist Point stadium.
The High Point-based company on Tuesday bought a vacant former medical office building at 300 Gatewood Ave., which is across the street from the entrance to the stadium.
The purchase price was $1.8 million and the seller was a limited liability company with a Wilmington address.
The company announced that it is looking to lease the 9,090-square-foot space to a medical user and is in talks with multiple prospects.
“Peters Development continues to target high-quality assets located in downtown High Point,” said CEO Dr. Lenny Peters. “We remain purpose driven in our commitment to the continued growth and redevelopment of our downtown. We see the Rockers stadium, along with all of the exciting developments surrounding the stadium, as the engine of change needed in the area to spur growth and new life for High Point.”
Peters Development announced that the building is in superior condition and may house a new location for its sister company, Bethany Medical.
“Our company is considering all options for this property, including leasing the space to Bethany Medical to create a standalone specialty care clinic,” said Elise Peters Carey, president of both companies. “Bethany Medical offers 15 health care specialties and already sees over 1,000 patients a day through its doors across North Carolina.”
New Bethany Medical locations have recently opened in High Point at 2805 S. Main St. and 819 N. Main St., and another one is planned in an outparcel at the Westchester Centre shopping center, which Peters Development recently purchased.
The Gatewood Avenue purchase gives the company ownership of most of the block across from the stadium.
It has several other nearby downtown projects underway for new retail, residential and office space.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
