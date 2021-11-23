HIGH POINT — Peters Development of High Point on Tuesday purchased another major local shopping center: Westchester Centre at 2200 Westchester Drive, which is anchored by a Food Lion grocery store.
The purchase price for the 20-acre site, which includes 109,670 square feet of retail space, was $8.84 million. The seller was a limited liability company in Richmond, Virginia.
The company said it plans to make substantial improvements to the shopping center, including new paint, landscaping and signage, as well as a new parking lot and lighting upgrades.
“This acquisition shows our company’s deep commitment to High Point and our belief in the strength and growth of all areas of the city,” said Dr. Lenny Peters, CEO and founder of Peters Development. “We remain purpose-driven to give back to our city, and so we continue to make significant investment in all areas of High Point. It is our goal to improve all the properties we own and to continue to bring quality tenants to the city. We believe local ownership promotes better stewardship of these High Point properties.”
The company announced that one of the shopping center’s vacant outparcels will be redeveloped into a Bethany Medical facility that will offer primary care, urgent care, specialty care and pain management services.
Bethany Medical is a sister company of Peters Development and operates 14 locations in North Carolina, with two others under construction.
In addition to Food Lion, other tenants at Westchester Centre include CVS, Family Dollar, Burkes Outlet and Badcock Furniture.
“We have the utmost confidence in Food Lion as an anchor tenant,” said Dan Hill, Peters Development director of real estate. “They offer a consistent shopping experience that resonates across a diverse customer base, and the value they offer shoppers will help grow their consumer base and bring more visitors to our new and soon to be very improved Westchester Centre.”
The purchase included a vacant former Wendy’s restaurant and a former Wells Fargo branch that’s being leased by a staffing agency.
Peters Development has bought several shopping centers over the past 18 months, including Forestdale Plaza in Jamestown and four in High Point: at 801-819 N. Main St., 2831 S. Main St. and 274 Eastchester Drive, which were rebranded as Peters Plaza II, III and IV, respectively, as well as the one at N. Main Street and Eastchester Drive that’s anchored by Rome Pizza and Beauty World.
Last month, it bought Whitaker Square Shopping Center on Peacehaven Road in Winston-Salem for $16.6 million.
The company also has several downtown High Point projects underway for new retail, residential and office space.
Most recently, it broke ground on 650 N. Main St., which will be a 5-story multi-use building that will include 7,000 square feet of retail space along the street and 28 high-end residential apartments on the four upper floors. Occupancy will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.
