HIGH POINT – The second monthly giveaway event by the Lenny Peters Foundation and Bethany Medical will focus on blankets.
The event will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Bethany Medical at 1580 Skeet Club Road. John Joyce, global director of the foundation, said 100 blankets will be handed out to the first 100 families who arrive. As was the case at the first event, a coat giveaway last month, there also will be food trucks. The Magic Feet Dance Co. also will perform.
The coat giveaway was the first of a planned series of events that the foundation announced in January to try to identify and answer a community need each month.
“We want everyone in the community to know they are cared for, and that means being good neighbors to those who live and work side-by-side in this community,” Joyce said. “With these small gestures we hope to show not only that we care and are here for our friends, but also what can be done with just a little effort and a little compassion.”
