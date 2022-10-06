HIGH POINT — The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals plans to protest during the High Point Food Truck Rodeo downtown on Saturday, using a replica of a chicken transport truck.
The protest, dubbed “Hell on Wheels,” is part of a national PETA tour that is bringing the truck loaded with images of chickens crammed into crates to Guilford County today through Saturday. The other sites for the protest are in Greensboro, including at the the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
