HIGH POINT — A moped driver died after wrecking in west High Point this past weekend.
The person’s name was not released by the High Point Police Department Monday morning.
The person was riding the moped on Westchester Drive near Parkwood Drive about 12:35 p.m. Sunday when the moped wrecked, police said. No other vehicle was involved.
Police arrived to find the person unconscious on the side of the roadway.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck by Guilford County paramedics.
The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.
