HIGH POINT — Contractors have obtained city approvals to convert a former medical office building into an arcade bar in High Point’s downtown catalyst district.
City inspectors last week issued a building permit for Dive Bar at 312 N. Elm St. across the street from Truist Point stadium.
The project entails a “barcade” that would serve beer, wine and liquor, and include pool tables, arcade games, darts and pinball.
The scope of the alterations to the 4,800-square-foot building include construction of a new bar and the addition of an exterior deck, according to the permit.
The city issued a separate permit in June for demolition of all interior walls, cabinets, doors and flooring.
The City Council in May authorized $124,798 in rent assistance incentives for Dive Bar over a four-year period.
Dive Bar operates existing locations in Mooresville and Hickory.
Company representatives told the council at the time of the incentives public hearing they were looking to expand to High Point in part because of the growth in the area around the ballpark.
According to the terms of the incentives, Dive Bar would create 19 new positions and invest $650,000 in building upfits and equipment.
