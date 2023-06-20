HIGH POINT — The city has issued a building permit for the conversion of a shuttered convenience store and gas station in High Point into the same uses for a different brand.
Plans were approved last week to renovate the 6,674-square-foot building at 1813 S. Main St. into a Circle K store.
The Sheetz chain built a store there in 2014 but closed it five years later, citing concerns about customer and employee safety.
Sheetz sold the 2.1-acre site in February 2022 for $3.2 million to a New Jersey limited liability company that is proposing the new use.
The new owner previously received city approval to install Circle K signs throughout the property, including the monument signs along S. Main Street and Nathan Hunt Drive, as well as on the building itself, the gas pumps and canopy, and the car wash.
The owner initially obtained a sign permit to convert the site to an Exxon and then a Mobil brand but didn’t go forward with either proposal.
