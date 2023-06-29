HIGH POINT – Police had to use a pepper spray fogger Wednesday when a crowd rushed toward them at a house where officers were following up on an arrest they had made, and two more people were arrested, the High Point Police Department said.

Someone reported that a man who might have a handgun was in the 700 block of E. Commerce Avenue, an area where there had been a shooting on May 31, and shortly before 3 p.m. officers saw someone on a skateboard around E. Green Drive and Cable Street who matched the description.