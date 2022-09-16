HIGH POINT — Two oil paintings by well-known artists now anchor the collection of High Point’s newest fine art gallery.
The gallery was created as part of the renovation of the community center at Pennybyrn’s independent living complex off Penny Road, and Pennybyrn held a reception Thursday to celebrate its opening. The gallery is open to Pennybyrn residents, their guests and other guests of Pennybyrn but not the general public.
Pennybyrn’s permanent collection currently has just a few pieces: several pieces of pottery, a wooden clock built by a former resident, and the two new paintings, “Circle Dance” by Marcy Dunn Ramsey of Maryland, which depicts a koi pond, and “Peacock in Flight” by Matthew Miller of Maryland, which shows what its name implies.
Pennybyrn will buy a new piece occasionally to add to the permanent collection, but for now the rest of the gallery has been filled with art loaned from the collections of Peg and Dar Ferry and Connie and Eloy Doolan, Pennybyrn residents.
Eloy Doolan long has been actively involved with the Witherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro, which is noted for its large collection of modern and contemporary art, and the Ferrys have been avid collectors for about 50 years, said Kitty Montgomery, the chair of Pennybyrn’s art committee. She said Peg Ferry told her they had accumulated so much that even after they loaned about half to the gallery “it still looked in their apartment as though nothing was gone.”
“I would hope in the future we will be able to get some of our other residents to share their treasures with us,” Montgomery said.
The plan is to change the exhibit quarterly and have a variety of kinds of art, said Sarah Barker, the director of development and community relations. For instance, the next exhibit will feature photography by a local artist.
“We want to keep it interesting and different,” she said. “We’re still exploring the various opportunities to grow and change this gallery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.