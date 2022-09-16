HIGH POINT — Two oil paintings by well-known artists now anchor the collection of High Point’s newest fine art gallery.

The gallery was created as part of the renovation of the community center at Pennybyrn’s independent living complex off Penny Road, and Pennybyrn held a reception Thursday to celebrate its opening. The gallery is open to Pennybyrn residents, their guests and other guests of Pennybyrn but not the general public.

Trending Videos