HIGH POINT — Several parts of a major expansion at Pennybyrn, a senior living and health care community at the border between High Point and Jamestown, are on track to be completed in a few months.
Pennybyrn President Rich Newman noted the $35 million expansion and renovation overcame weather-related delays early in the project, which started in 2020.
“As we would expect with any construction project, there are always challenges, but our team has stayed in front of them, and all is on track,” Newman said.
Pennybyrn plans a late spring opening of its standalone rehabilitation center, the Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab Center. The rehab facility will be open to the public, not just Pennybyrn residents.
“This center will allow individuals to receive short-term rehab support with the care and hospitality experience that Pennybyrn has delivered for over 70 years,” Newman said. “In addition, our health care households and assisted living areas of the community are in process and being refurbished in phases. Following the community refurbishments, an adult day enrichment center will be added to the Pennybyrn campus.”
The expansion project includes 42 new independent-living apartments, Newman said. Pennybyrn expects to welcome new residents this summer.
Enhancements to Pennybyrn’s dining venues, fitness center and other general areas of the 70-acre campus have been ongoing and will be nearing completion in the next couple of months, Newman said.
When all is completed Pennybyrn’s community will consist of 171 apartments, 49 cottages serving more than 300 individuals, 48 assisted living residences, 101 long-term skilled nursing beds and the 24-room Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab Center.
