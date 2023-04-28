HIGH POINT — A developer’s plan to build apartments on Penny Road has hit a snag, but the city has not yet issued the last word on the project.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended denial of a request by Keystone Homes of Greensboro to rezone 9.6 acres at Penny and East Fork roads to allow up to 155 multifamily units.
The property adjoins a 37-acre tract to the north that the company has cleared for up to 439 apartments and 41 single-family home lots.
Commissioners agreed with city planners that the developer’s proposal for three-story apartment buildings would be incompatible with single-family homes in an adjoining neighborhood to the south.
“It seems like everyone has dug in their heels,” Chairman Tom Kirkman said. “Surely there’s some middle ground, as far as density on that lower half of the site.”
Keystone Homes wants the entire site rezoned to allow up to 16 units per acre. City staff recommend limiting development on the southern half of the site to 5 units per acre.
Judy Stalder, a development consultant working with Keystone Homes, told the board that the recommended zoning typically applies to homes that are sold, and her client intends to build apartments.
The commission’s vote is not the final action on the zoning case, which is scheduled to be heard by the City Council May 15.
