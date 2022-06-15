HIGH POINT — Penn-Griffin School for the Arts seniors recently received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies held Friday, June 3, at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
The class of 2022 are:
Jessica Benitez Rios, Sarai Angelica Chapan-Leon, Hannah Elizabeth Covey, William Tilman Cridlebaugh, Naomi Elizabeth Davis, Ila Christine Deese, Taylor Anne Dowell, Jazmin Zaida Fitzgerald, Jordan Matthew Flenoury-Gordon, Giavonni Thai Free, Joya Olivia-Jade Gray;
Jesus Alberto Gutierrez-Benitez, Julia Elizabeth Hale, David Nicolas Infante Frias, Joshua Eshan Irby-Shabazz, Makiyah Nacole Johnson, Mariyah Michelle Johnson, Eternity Katherine Jones, Julia Christian Key, Skylar Madison Kortte, Abigail Grace Lanik;
Abigail Maribel Maldonado, Andrew Gerald McLean, Emily Nicole Morgan, Abby Lyric Pardue, Walter Pavlik III, Zion Olivia Raczenski, Jordan Breonna Rainey, Mason Cole Sharpe, Olivia Cathryne Shaver, Catherine Annette Sorrell, Mackenzie Routh Stalker, Dionté Marquis Striblin, Whitney Amelia Sweat, Noah Chrisjon Thompson, My Ngoc Van and Xavier Lee Waters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.