HIGH POINT – A High Point school ranks among the top 10 public high schools in North Carolina, according to a magazine’s annual ranking of the best high schools in the country.
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts ranks No. 8 in North Carolina and 538 in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best U.S. High Schools.
Three other schools in Guilford County Schools, all in Greensboro, ranked in the top 10 in the state, with The Early College at Guilford ranking No. 1 in the state and No. 35 nationally. The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 87 nationally. Philip J. Weaver Ed Center ranked No. 5 in the state but was outside the top 200 nationally.
The website’s annual report ranked 17,843 U.S. public high schools based on college readiness, proficiency on state exams, performance on state exams, performance of underserved students, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
U.S. News has been rating high schools since 2007. The rankings were based on data from the 2019-20 school year, when the U.S. Department of Education waived the requirement for states to give standardized tests due to the pandemic. As a result, test scores for the prior three years were used instead.
