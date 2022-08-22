HIGH POINT — A 72-year-old High Point man was killed after being struck by a car in rainy conditions along a major road in the eastern part of the city Sunday night.
Sanders Lee Henderson was walking north along the east side of University Parkway about 9 p.m. and was crossing University at the intersection of Green Drive when he was hit by a 2012 Dodge Durango, according to the High Point Police Department. Henderson died at the scene.
