TRINITY — A pedestrian from Archdale died after being struck by a car Monday morning, and the driver may face charges, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported.

Joseph K. Rowbottom, 49, was walking north on the southbound shoulder of Prospect Street near Turnpike Road about 5:45 a.m. while Dredrick Shavonte Cooper, 32, of Thomasville was driving north on Prospect Street in a 2000 Lincoln LS.

