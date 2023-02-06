TRINITY — A pedestrian from Archdale died after being struck by a car Monday morning, and the driver may face charges, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported.
Joseph K. Rowbottom, 49, was walking north on the southbound shoulder of Prospect Street near Turnpike Road about 5:45 a.m. while Dredrick Shavonte Cooper, 32, of Thomasville was driving north on Prospect Street in a 2000 Lincoln LS.
Cooper crossed into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle, went off the side of the road and struck Rowbottom, the Highway Patrol reported.
Rowbottom died at the scene of the accident.
Cooper was not injured. Cooper’s North Carolina driver's license was suspended at the time, the Highway Patrol reported.
Prospect Street in that area is clearly marked as a no-passing zone, the Highway Patrol said.
Investigators with the Highway Patrol are set to meet with the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges against Cooper.
Prospect Street near Turnpike Road was closed for about three hours during the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.