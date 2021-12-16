DAVIDSON COUNTY — The N.C. State Highway Patrol was searching Thursday for a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian along Business 85 and then drove off.
A pedestrian was struck just before 7 a.m. Thursday while along the northbound lanes north of Albertson Road, near the Davidson-Randolph County line, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie of the State Highway Patrol said.
Investigators didn’t have a description of the vehicle involved, and details on the person who was killed were being withheld pending notification of relatives, Moultrie told The High Point Enterprise.
Northbound Business 85 was closed for several hours because of the investigation.
