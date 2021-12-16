DAVIDSON COUNTY — The N.C. State Highway Patrol was searching Thursday for a vehicle that hit and killed a 61-year-old man along Interstate 85 Business and then drove off.
Robert Lee Kersey, who was from the Thomasville area, was struck around 6:20 a.m. while along the northbound lanes north of Albertson Road, near the Davidson-Randolph County line, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie of the State Highway Patrol said. Kersey died at the scene.
Investigators didn’t have a description of the vehicle as of Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement asks that anyone with information call the Highway Patrol at 336-481-0025.
Northbound Business 85 was closed for several hours because of the investigation.
