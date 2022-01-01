“Leah has long been deserving of this award and has served our community broadly and deeply for many years. She has been involved in many efforts to move High Point forward, not only in terms of economic development, but also focusing on much needed human services. That well-rounded and balanced record of service makes Leah an especially good choice this year.”
Jeff Horney, 2004
Citizen of the Year
“Leah Price has participated in many events to improve quality of life for citizens in our community; yet, I want to focus on a characteristic that illustrates how she will spend an inordinate amount of time and research on a simple assignment to weave a visual tapestry of the life of a speaker she is introducing. She investigates the person’s activities and interests, which she briefly enumerates. Then she will close with a quote that succinctly describes the person she is introducing.
“Example: When introducing a United Way donor, Leah found a quote from Hada Bejar, an actress and writer, that captured the United Way donor’s giving: ‘The fragrance always remains on the hand that gives the rose.’ ”
“This quote provides a lasting and thought-provoking memory of the speaker’s interest and contributions to others.
“Leah always prepares herself in this manner for every assignment she accepts.”
Chris Greene, 2001
Citizen of the Year
“Leah has been a valued and critical addition to many community organizations here in High Point. One of the more significant ones was the successful leadership of the United Way campaign during a very challenging time. Many in our community have benefitted from her dedication and efforts.”
David S. Miller, 1997 Citizen of the Year
“Leah is one of those people who never seem to run out of energy. She is a very good professional banker working so hard to help her clients with their banking needs, but also works just as hard in all the organizations she has been involved with. Whether taking on the United Way campaign in 2009 after the recession of 2008 or being asked to take on the Convention and Visitors Bureau, after being asked to just fill in as vice chair for one year only, then to learn that the chairman stepped down early and she became chair for two years. She has served this community in so many ways. It is hard to name all of them, but she has taken on every job, whether large exposure or very little and always gives it her best effort.”
Ken Smith, 2017
Citizen of the Year
“Leah, thank you for all the great things you have done for High Point over the past 35-plus years.”
Jim Morgan, 1991
Citizen of the Year
“Leah’s impact on our community is far-reaching. Just one example is Foundation for a Healthy High Point, where she not only helped develop its strategy for addressing long-term local health issues, but as chair she has ensured it remains true to its mission. Leah takes on her endless civic responsibilities selflessly and tirelessly, and with an endearing sense of humor. She is a true servant-leader.”
Charles Cain, 2014
Citizen of the Year
