Sofia Crisp, left, executive director of Housing Consultants Group, greets Kep Paylor, right, director of construction careers for the N.C. Home Builders Association, and Justin Heyward, center, director of construction for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, on the porch of 802 George Place, a new home her nonprofit developed in the Southside neighborhood.

 PAT KIMBROUGH | HPE

HIGH POINT — The progress of an affordable housing partnership between the city and local nonprofits was on display Wednesday.

Leaders of the initiative gathered to celebrate the completion of construction of a new home on George Place, part of a block that’s been redeveloped in High Point’s Southside neighborhood.

