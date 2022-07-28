HIGH POINT — The progress of an affordable housing partnership between the city and local nonprofits was on display Wednesday.
Leaders of the initiative gathered to celebrate the completion of construction of a new home on George Place, part of a block that’s been redeveloped in High Point’s Southside neighborhood.
“We’re making affordable housing available to a family very much deserving,” said Sofia Crisp, executive director of Housing Consultants Group, which oversaw the construction. “With the affordable housing challenges we face, it’s great timing.”
She said the house is under contract for $130,000, and the purchase is expected to close on Friday. The city donated the lot and helped with the financing, most of which came from Pinnacle Financial Partners.
“The city of High Point backed our financing, which is what allowed us as a small nonprofit to be able to even do this,” Crisp said. “It cost more to build this house than what we’re selling it for, because the goal is to create an affordable product that somebody can move into and have a reasonable mortgage and really create some generational wealth.”
Housing Consultants Group plans to build an additional house on an adjoining lot starting this fall, she said.
This will make about a dozen houses in the George Place/Vail Avenue part of Southside that have been constructed by nonprofits on lots the city acquired with federal housing funds, said Nena Wilson, interim director of the city’s Community Development and Housing Department.
All of the homes have to be owner-occupied, and buyers must earn less than the area median income to qualify.
Southside is one of several core neighborhoods where the city collaborates with nonprofits to replace blighted or vacant lots with new housing.
In building the George Place house, Housing Consultants Group collaborated with the High Point Community Against Violence’s construction training program, which teaches ex-offenders building trades.
Roy Autry was one of several High Point CAV clients who helped build the house under the supervision of general contractor Ed Kimsey.
“He gives us the knowledge, the skills and the tools, and we put forth the effort,” said Autry.
He was part of a crew that worked on the house for about nine months.
Housing Consultants Group’s role as builder in the partnership was a first, although Crisp said it’s been involved in all of the Southside sales by providing home-buyer education services.
“We’re excited for us, because it’s helping us grow,” she said. “And we’re excited that the partners we have continue to come to the table and engage with us.”
