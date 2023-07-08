HIGH POINT — When voters in High Point go to the polls this fall to pick their mayor and members of City Council, they won’t see political party labels next to the names of candidates.
That doesn’t mean that the Republican and Democratic parties are sitting out the municipal elections. Far from it.
The two major parties will endorse candidates and work to get their voters out to cast ballots, as they have in local races dating back decades, said John Dinan, professor of political science at Wake Forest University.
“A number of nonpartisan local elections in North Carolina turn out to be highly partisan events,” he said. “Political parties often endorse candidates running in these elections and encourage party members to vote for certain candidates, and some of the same persons who donate to one or the other parties also donate to candidates supported by those parties.”
Candidate filing began Friday for municipal elections across North Carolina and will conclude July 21. Primaries will take place Oct. 10, with the general election for all local contests Nov. 7.
Municipal elections in the greater High Point area are nonpartisan, meaning the political party affiliation of candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot. But during early voting and on Election Day, partisans for both major parties are out at the polls handing out flyers with the names of candidates the parties endorsed.
The number of Democratic registered voters in the city of High Point is 28,998, up 21% from the 23,923 before the last municipal election four years ago, according to figures through the Guilford County Board of Elections. The number of registered Republican voters is 16,073, up 12% from 14,392 four years ago.
But by far the greatest increase has been in unaffiliated voters, who now total 22,326, up 49% from the 14,981 in 2019, according to Guilford County elections board figures.
A leader of the state Democratic Party and a chairman of the local Republican Party say their supporters will make a full-court press to help candidates and encourage voters to cast ballots in the 2023 municipal races.
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Anderson Clayton of Roxboro said that municipal elections give candidates and voters an opportunity to get involved in politics at a local grassroots level.
“We can encourage people to get out and vote and make sure Democrats are active in that process,” Clayton told The High Point Enterprise.
When Clayton was named party chairwoman by her fellow Democrats this past February, one of her goals was to increase Democratic voter turnout in this year’s municipal elections as a precursor to next year’s presidential election.
“Battleground 2024 starts with battleground 2023,” she said.
Guilford County GOP Chairman Chris Meadows said Republicans locally and statewide will organize around this year’s municipal elections.
“We partner with the candidates in the general election and will assist them with marketing,” Meadows said. “We have a volunteer base that will help with knocking on doors and passing out literature.
Meadows said he believes that the parties can make a difference in the outcome of municipal races.
Dinan said that voters are used to looking for political party label cues to make choices in contests that are nominally nonpartisan.
“Voters often decide how to vote in these elections through a partisan lens and by trying to determine which candidate is most aligned with the party they favor,” he said.
