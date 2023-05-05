RANDOLPH COUNTY — A federal magistrate judge has thrown out much of a Moore County woman’s lawsuit against the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office but left standing a portion accusing three deputies of using excessive force when arresting her for a misdemeanor.

The lawsuit by Ka’lah Nicole Martin, which said that six Randolph County Sheriff’s Department deputies roughed her up when she was pulled over for not having a license plate on her car, showed no official wrongdoing by Sheriff Greg Seabolt and failed to show that Martin’s arrest was unlawful, Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld wrote in a ruling filed last week.

