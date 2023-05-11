HPTNWS-05-11-23 GIANNOS.jpg

Longtime restaurant Giannos of High Point says a dispute over parking with one of its neighbors is hurting its business.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Longtime restaurant Giannos of High Point says its business is taking a hit from a dispute with one of its neighbors.

Centre Stage shopping center representatives in recent months began strictly enforcing no-parking rules for its separately owned lot behind the restaurant at 1124 Eastchester Drive, after allowing Giannos patrons to park there without any restrictions since it opened, according to owner Dave Nicoletta.

Trending Videos