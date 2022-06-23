HIGH POINT — Parent Aaron Randall offered the bottom-line assessment about a new high-tech body scanner being tested this summer by Guilford County Schools at High Point Central High School.
“If it prevents one tragedy, it’s worth it,” said Randall, who has one child as a rising freshman at Central and two other children in the school system.
Randall was one of the parents who came to Central Thursday afternoon for a demonstration of the new body scanners in a pilot program this summer. The other Guilford County Schools test site is Smith High School in Greensboro, which held an open house demonstration on Wednesday.
If the pilots go well during summer programs at Central and Smith, the school district could implement the machines at all 19 traditional high schools and academies in the county for the start of the 2022-23 academic year in August, said Mike Richey, executive director of safety and emergency management for the school system.
The body scanners, called Evolv Express, are designed to quickly detect potential weapons while not delaying people entering a school building for extended periods. The machines can scan 3,600 people per hour, Guilford County Schools leaders have said.
The body scanners preclude students from having to empty backpacks or their pockets. The machines work by searching people for particular shapes or sizes on their bodies that are consistent with the outline of a firearm, knife or other weapon.
The machines measure density and shape on a person’s body, Richey told The High Point Enterprise.
Incoming Central Principal Mike Hettenbach said the body scanners send a message of deterrence to keep weapons off school grounds.
“It’s an extra layer of security,” Hettenbach said.
The Evolv Express is about 6-feet high and 3- to 4-feet wide. The machine makes a constant, low humming sound.
The Evolv Express has a white column with vertical blue and green lights. When the machine detects a suspicious object, one of the signals is that the lights turn red.
Anyone who sets off a signal is asked to step aside, said Richey, a former Greensboro Police Department commander. The Evolv Express is monitored through a tablet, which outlines to the operator where the suspicious object is on someone’s body.
In the vast majority of cases, a quick inspection will show that the object isn’t a weapon but something like a metal sunglasses case popular with teenagers, Richey said. The student, parent or visitor can then go on their way.
The Guilford County Board of Education signed off on the pilot program for the body scanners at its meeting earlier this month. If the school board decides to proceed with body scanners for all traditional high schools and academies in Guilford County Schools, it would cost up to $1 million to lease the equipment using federal dollars to the school district.
The body scanners, manufactured by Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology, have been used at professional sports venues but only a few school systems, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools.
