HIGH POINT – The Children's Home Society is asking parents of infants and toddlers to take part in an online survey.
The goal of the survey is to better understand parents’ perspectives on access to health care, the developmental needs of infants and toddlers, and conditions related to health that include housing, food and transportation in High Point.
The information gathered will help the Children’s Home Society’s HealthySteps Program better address local needs.
The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete. After the survey, participants will be offered the chance to enter a drawing for a $100 gift card.
The survey is online at: https://tinyurl.com/HealthyStepsSurvey
