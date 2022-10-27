GUILFORD COUNTY – Parents and guardians of any Guilford County Schools students can now enroll for free in a new information technology certification program.
Through the Guilford County Schools’ Dual-Generation Workforce Initiative, CompTIA, a nonprofit trade association, will provide industry-standard training. At the end of the 12-week program, participants will have the credentials and necessary skills to establish a career in information technology.
Technology-related employment in North Carolina is projected to grow by 3% this year, the fourth-highest increase among all states, according to research by CompTIA. The new jobs include positions such as tech support specialists and repair technicians that are often the entryway to advanced positions in cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and networking.
GCS will cover the cost of the training using federal COVID-19 emergency relief funding, and GuilfordWorks will provide child care to participants.
The class will meet 5:30-9 p.m. nightly in the cybersecurity labs at two sites, Kearns Academy in High Point and Northeast Guilford High School.
Those who wish to participate must be at least 18 years old and reside in Guilford County. There will be two virtual information sessions for those who are interested in enrolling: Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m., and Nov. 9 at noon. To register for either information session go online to https://bit.ly/3f3dHis
