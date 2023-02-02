HPTNWS-02-02-23 JULIAN

Alexander Julian created the “Pantherstooth” pattern filling the Panther head for his designs. The pattern also appears down a stripe on the sides of the uniforms.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Renowned clothing designer Alexander Julian will be recognized during a High Point University basketball game this weekend for his work updating the school’s men’s and women’s basketball uniforms and warmup outfits for this season.

The on-court presentation will come during the Family Weekend men’s basketball game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Trending Videos