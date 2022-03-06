TRIAD — When it comes to the debate about COVID-19 mask mandates and other coronavirus pandemic policies, one question emerges about the political impact of the issue on this year’s general election.
Will voters remember in November?
The pandemic has engulfed society — and as a result, political campaigns — for the past two years. But now mask mandate policies are evaporating as COVID-19 metrics take an encouraging turn.
So the question becomes how much will the pandemic factor into voters’ decisions by Election Day on Nov. 8.
The crisis in Ukraine prompted by Russia’s invasion shows how a fast-developing crisis can push the pandemic off the main stage.
Whether the pandemic remains a hot-button issue for fall political campaigns will depend on the severity of COVID-19 in the coming months, said Martin Kifer, chairman of the Political Science Department at High Point University.
“Do we say COVID-19 decides?” Kifer told The High Point Enterprise. “It really depends on the disease and any new variants. Having a new wave of something might put it back on the agenda.”
The waning of the pandemic might not change voters’ views on mask mandates and other COVID-19 policies, but it may shift where the issue stands among the most important topics, he said.
The pandemic has highlighted personal liberty and an individual’s right to decide as pertinent political matters, said Hunter Bacot, professor of political science at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“It is like any issue in that it can rally people in a certain way,” Bacot said. “But an issue can have short half-lifes. If mask mandates and other restrictions aren’t around after the summer, they probably aren’t going to be a pressing issue in the fall.”
Issues such as the direction of the economy and inflation could eclipse the pandemic by the fall, Bacot said.
“The seriousness of any COVID surge and its timing will dictate how much of an issue it becomes,” he said.
