HIGH POINT — Public schools in High Point are not alone in seeing reduced academic performance, which stems from the COVID-19 pandemic’s two-year interruption in classrooms, Guilford County Schools officials assured an audience at a town hall Tuesday night.
Sonya Stephens, the chief performance officer for GCS, said that perceptions anyone has that High Point schools were doing worse than those elsewhere in the county are incorrect.
“All of our schools suffered because of the pandemic,” she said. “It’s schools through Guilford County. … COVID affected everybody.”
The town hall was organized at Macedonia Family Resource Center because of community reaction to news that in the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s accountability report for the 2021-22 school year that was released Sept. 1, 17 of the 24 schools in High Point had D or F grades this past year, compared to just nine in the 2018-19 school year, the last full school year before the pandemic.
Stephens said that in 2021-22, 50% of the schools in High Point met or exceeded their goals for academic growth, compared to 53% in GCS overall, “so it’s essentially the same.”
A school can get a D or F but still meet or exceed growth goals when many of the students started out far behind their peers and are making progress catching up but still score below grade-level proficiency, school board member Khem Irby said. Irby was not part of the panel who addressed the town hall but attended and spoke up in defense of GCS administrators.
Several of the questions members of the public had submitted in advance for the town hall dealt with whether High Point schools get their fair share of resources compared to Greensboro schools, but Stephens did not address those questions.
Dell McCormick, executive director of Macedonia Family Resource Center, revisited those questions, but Wanda Evans, director of communications for GCS, said the administrators were not prepared to discuss them and would return another time to talk about the subject.
But County Commissioner Carlvena Foster stood to deliver a full-throated defense of GCS, saying that a state formula determines resource allocations based on attendance and other factors, but members of a school community are always free to help the school.
“Each school has an individual need,” and people should visit the school and talk to the principal and staff to find out how they can help meet needs that aren’t met by state-provided resources, Foster said. “For them to be successful, the community plays a role. … Working together, we can all make a difference in our High Point schools.”
Also during the town hall, Mike Richey, GCS’s executive director of emergency management and school safety, answered questions about safety measures and updates being made in the schools, including the addition of video cameras and radios on school buses, more and improved cameras in schools and the installation of body scanners at high schools to detect possible weapons.
