HIGH POINT — Registered nurse Joy Hunt has experienced the deepest anguish and the greatest pride as a worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic for the past two years.
The emergency department nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center spent sizable periods at the outset of the pandemic as one of the few people allowed into a room to treat COVID-19 patients. She served as the equivalent of a surrogate family member for patients who were isolated.
“When COVID first happened, we had strict restrictions on visitors,” said Hunt, who grew up in Thomasville and graduated from East Davidson High School. “So they were alone in their room. You were alone with a patient who didn’t have a loved one with them, and they were very fearful.”
But Hunt, who has been a nurse for eight years, told The High Point Enterprise that she has also experienced exhilaration as she saw coworkers come together like never before to treat patients during an unprecedented crisis.
“There’s been camaraderie, perseverance and just all around unity of staff,” Hunt said. “We all experienced something that we haven’t had in our lifetimes. Never did I expect to be part of something so historic.”
Thursday marks the second anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Guilford County. On March 17, 2020, the Guilford County Division of Public Health pinpointed the first county COVID-19 case infecting an employee of a company in Greensboro.
When the coronavirus pandemic first took hold locally, High Point University faculty member Jordan Smith wasn’t sure what lay ahead. But Smith, an assistant professor of clinical sciences, knew enough from his education and training to realize the effects would be pronounced and prolonged.
“Two years ago at this time, I was thinking, ‘Uh, oh,’ ” he said. “Back then, there was so much unknown. It was hard to even know whether it was safe to go to the grocery store.”
For much of the first year of the pandemic, people had to cope without access to a vaccine. Government leaders established mask requirements, social distancing limits and caps on the number of people allowed at outdoor and indoor gatherings.
By the outset of 2021, vaccines began to be distributed, limited at first based on each person’s age and health risks. Eventually vaccines became available to the general public.
Optimism grew during the first part of 2021 that the corner was being turned on the pandemic. Then the delta and omicron variants caused spikes in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Now the numbers are turning in a hopeful direction again, and while COVID-19 is unlikely to ever disappear, medical professionals say the beginning of the end of the pandemic may be at hand.
Smith said the two-year duration of the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the last great global pandemic of the Spanish flu started in 1918 and lasted about two years.
“It’s actually remarkably historically similar,” he said. “So it’s no surprise to me that the COVID pandemic has continued to linger. Thankfully we are now on a downslope.”
Bob Strack, chairman of the Department of Public Health Education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, said the pandemic’s endurance, while frustrating, should have been expected.
“It hasn’t been surprising to anybody in public health,” he said.
Pandemics go through a cycle, and Strack said he hopes that the worst has come and gone.
The key to keeping the pandemic from roaring back focuses on continued vaccinations and booster shots, Smith said.
“The rates of illness, hospitalizations and death among people who have gotten vaccinated and fully boosted are incredibly low,” Smith said. “I’m hopeful we are going to see a reduction in the overall mortality the disease has caused compared to what it has over the last couple of years.”
By the third anniversary of the pandemic, Smith said, it’s possible that COVID-19 will behave more like the annual flu season — something to monitor as serious, but not something likely to overwhelm health care systems.
Strack said that the coronavirus pandemic should make people mindful of the herculean effort that went into developing vaccines.
“So much of our dialogue has not been about being grateful,” Strack said. “Science delivered to us a highly effective vaccine.”
