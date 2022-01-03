EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part story.
HIGH POINT
Whatever long-term changes in worship the pandemic drives, those come at a time when the foundation of religious affiliation appears to be eroding in a way that may outlast the ongoing pandemic, according to a recent survey by Pew Research Center. It found that over the past decade the portion of the U.S. population that identifies as Christian has fallen from 75% in 2011 to 63% today. Meanwhile, 20% of U.S. adults describe their religious affiliation as “nothing in particular,” up from 14% a decade ago.
“The secularizing shifts evident in American society so far in the 21st century show no signs of slowing,” the research group said.
Dr. Timothy Peoples, senior pastor of Emerywood Baptist Church, said he sees evidence of that trend, but said he expects the change will be slower to reach High Point. The survey also reflects changes by generation,
he said.
“Looking at the ways generations look at church, theology and spirituality is very different,” said Peoples. “One thing I’d say for our church is we have the grandparents and the grandchildren.”
There is evidence younger generations are moving away from traditional church but staying spiritually connected through other platforms and more informal support groups, the Rev. Robert J. Williams of Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church agreed.
“We as a church are working to adapt to meet the needs of people so that they may still be able to receive the teachings of Christ so that they may be able to live holy within the context of their surroundings,” Williams said.
The Rev. Jeff Patterson, senior pastor of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church said he definitely sees evidence of the secularization trend.
“There was a time when even non-Christians in our nation adhered to basic Christian moral standards, but it is not surprising now to find even church leaders and members confused about traditional standards,” Patterson said. “This trend will continue unless Christians prepare, pray and make room in their lives for a spiritual awakening and revival in our land.”
The Rev. Amos Quick of Calvary Baptist Church agreed the survey results present an opportunity for revival.
“For so long, the church has been taken for granted that we would be there,” Quick said. “Although polls may show diminishing participation, this nation and the church itself is in need of a great revival.”
Quick referred to the Sept. 11 terrorist attack and noted national leaders turned to the religious community.
“In the biggest external threat to our democracy, the first thing that we did was to turn toward the church,” Quick said. “I’m hoping that it doesn’t take another catastrophe to get the nation to realize the importance of the institution of the church.”
Peoples shared a similar view.
“We are in need of a great revival and whatever that revival looks like of course will look totally different from what we’ve seen in the past,” Peoples said. “We just pray it’s not another Sept. 11 or any war for that to happen.”
