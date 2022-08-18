HPTNWS-08-18-22 PANDA.jpg

A demolition permit has been issued for the former Marloz used-car dealership and Pro Cleaners buildings at 2406 N. Main St. to make way for a Panda Express restaurant.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Panda Express, a national chain of Chinese restaurants, is planning a High Point restaurant.

The company has submitted development plans to the city for construction of a 2,500-square-foot restaurant with 50 seats at 2406 N. Main St., the former site of Marloz used-car dealership, Gordy’s restaurant and Pro Cleaners — all businesses that have long been gone.

