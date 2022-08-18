HIGH POINT — Panda Express, a national chain of Chinese restaurants, is planning a High Point restaurant.
The company has submitted development plans to the city for construction of a 2,500-square-foot restaurant with 50 seats at 2406 N. Main St., the former site of Marloz used-car dealership, Gordy’s restaurant and Pro Cleaners — all businesses that have long been gone.
The city issued a permit last week for demolition of three vacant buildings on the 1.4-acre property and related site work to prepare for construction of the restaurant.
Crews have placed a fence around the property in preparation for the demolition.
A site plan that’s under review by the city shows a design with Panda Express as the only user of a single building toward the northern part of the property next to the Putt-Putt Fun Center.
The design shows the addition of a right-turn lane on N. Main Street at one of the access points to the site.
The other access would be via an existing driveway cut on Old Winston Road, which would include cross access to the Putt-Putt Fun Center.
Both access points would be full movement, meaning traffic could enter and exit the restaurant site turning left or right.
The site plan must be approved by the city before a construction permit for the restaurant can be issued.
According to its website, Panda Express bills itself as the largest family-owned and -operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., and it has 2,200 locations.
It has two restaurants in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem. It previously had a High Point restaurant in the former Oak Hollow Mall.
