HIGH POINT — Plans for the proposed Palladium South mixed-use project at W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road progressed this week.
The City Council approved two concessions to previously adopted zoning conditions for the project requested by its developer, Bunker Land Group Partner Dennis Bunker of Charlotte.
Both pertain to the future extension of Samet Drive by the city about a half-mile through the development site, from Penny Road to W. Wendover Avenue, on land donated by Bunker.
One of the changes reduces from five to four the number of access points to the new road that the development would have to provide.
The other gives Bunker the flexibility to reduce the required landscaping buffer width along the extension next to the potential site of a Palladium South anchor tenant like a grocery store or other large commercial building.
Bunker in December 2021 got the 35-acre site at the southeast corner of the intersection zoned to accommodate his plans, which may include retail, office and multifamily residential uses.
No specific uses or tenants have been announced.
The Samet Drive project has been in the city’s long-range plans for many years as a way to improve traffic in the busy commercial area.
The roadway design for the extension is complete, and permit acquisitions are in process with local and state agencies, said Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne.
“The city will be bidding out the project, with an expected construction timeframe of one year to complete,” Dequenne said. “The estimated construction cost is approximately $4 million. The city anticipates breaking ground by the end of 2023, barring any unanticipated delays.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.