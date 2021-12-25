HIGH POINT — The developer of a proposed shopping center at W. Wendover Avenue and Penny Road says many details of the project — including tenants — have yet to be worked out.
Bunker Land Group Partner Dennis Bunker of Charlotte said the outcome will depend in part on what the market is like for retail space in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.
“Often, an anchor tenant is driving the development of something like this, but in this case, it’s not,” he said. “We have a lot of interest, but we’ve been really hesitant to sign any of that up until we had our zoning entitlements, of course.”
Bunker said he spent more than two years working out transportation conditions and other issues with the city leading up to Monday’s approval of his annexation and zoning requests for the 34-acre site, which is at the southeast corner of the intersection.
A major sticking point was the extension of Samet Drive, which the city agreed to construct from Penny Road to W. Wendover Avenue through the site.
“I realized how important that road was to their transportation plans, so I bent over backward to work with them,” Bunker said.
The half-mile extension will probably be completed by the end of 2023, which is when he would aim to time construction of his project, Bunker said.
He expects to close on the purchases of several parcels he has under contract for the project in the middle of 2022.
“We’ll spend probably the next three to six months doing lots of site planning and meeting with the market and working with the city to get their road through our property,” he said.
The zoning approvals he’s received give him a lot of options for commercial and residential components. He said a health care use is possible, as is multifamily or educational.
“ ‘Meds and eds’ seem to have access to a lot of dollars these days, so we would hope maybe some demand might exist from those two sectors,” Bunker said. “We just don’t know what’s going to show up from a market demand point of view. We didn’t want to have a use committed there that might preempt something greater.”
The working title of his project is Palladium South, but Bunker said he has no connection to the Palladium shopping center across Wendover from his site.
“In High Point, everybody knows Palladium, and so I borrowed that, but I don’t know if we’ll keep it,” he said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.