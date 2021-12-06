HIGH POINT — The city and a developer have yet to agree on details of a road project that’s central to a proposed shopping center at Wendover Avenue and Penny Road.
The City Council on Monday was scheduled to hear zoning and annexation cases related to about 34 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection where Dennis Bunker of Charlotte is seeking approval to develop up to 160,000 square feet of commercial space and 180 multifamily units in a project he’s marketing as “Palladium South.”
The council agreed to postpone the cases until Dec. 20.
Bunker’s attorney, Tom Terrell, said more time is needed to work out complicated issues with city staff related to the extension of Samet Drive between Wendover and Penny through the proposed development site.
The city has long wanted the road extended to help with traffic flow through this busy commercial area and, until recently, took the position that the construction should be privately funded by whoever develops the site.
After extensive negotiations with Bunker, the city last month agreed to fund $4.5 million of the construction cost. Bunker would be required to dedicate land for the road.
Terrell said the issue now isn’t about cost but the various factors that would trigger “the city’s construction of its road while the project is being built.”
The council on Monday unanimously approved two other, unrelated zoning cases: A request by Mark Lindsay to develop a Bruster’s Ice Cream at 1130 Eastchester Drive, and a request by the owners of the Pandora’s Manor bed and breakfast and event center on W. High Avenue to use two vacant parcels at 512 and 514 W. Green Drive behind their facility for a possible expansion.
