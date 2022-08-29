TRIAD — A pair of park projects in the Piedmont Triad received state grants that were announced Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
The N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund will give more than $17 million in grants to 39 local parks and recreation projects.
The town of Jamestown received a grant of $215,205 for a park rejuvenation project.
Davidson County received a grant of $500,000 for the development of the Yadkin River playground as part of an effort to upgrade the area as a tourist and outdoor recreation area.
The maximum grant awarded for a single project was $500,000. Local governments must match funds dollar-for-dollar for the awarded amount.
