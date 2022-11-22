HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday unanimously approved a request to remove Dawn Paige from the One High Point Commission.
The action, which came without the vote of Councilman Victor Jones, who was absent, was based on a recommendation from the selection committee that appointed the commissioners in May.
That group met Monday afternoon to hear a request from representatives of the High Point NAACP branch that Paige be removed because of “a pattern of behavior that did not accurately represent the commission and prevented the work of the commission from being done efficiently,” said city Managing Director Jeron Hollis.
Paige has been a controversial figure on the commission, which is studying slavery reparations for Black residents.
She was arrested for disrupting a council meeting last month and has been a strong critic of commission Chairman Joe Alston and of the overall direction and pace of the group’s work.
She said Monday night that she’s proud of the work she did on the commission, in particular her research into lineage-based reparations, and was not surprised by council’s action to remove her because of her clashes with city and NAACP representatives.
“I think it’s indicative of the lack of integrity in the process,” Paige said. “My conscience is clear. I feel like I have done nothing but my duty since I arrived, because of my love for my community and wanting to see them finally have an opportunity not only to have their story told and acknowledged, but to reverse policies that have been put in place by the city and state with restorative policies to repair Black Americans.”
The selection committee, made up of Hollis, Councilman Wesley Hudson, city Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Jelani Biggs and Bernita Sims, Elma Hairston and Brad Lilley representing the NAACP branch, voted unanimously to recommend Paige’s removal.
Hollis said Sims made the case to the selection committee for Paige’s removal. He said the reparations board is structured in such a way that its members serve at the pleasure of the council, which doesn’t have to give a reason for removing a member.
He said public incidents like Paige’s arrest were cited by the NAACP.
“There were also concerns brought up about other interactions this commissioner had within the community,” Hollis said. “With any commission, you’re not going to have unanimous opinions on everything. But when an individual can disrupt the effectiveness, the morale, the reputation of the group, the consensus of the stakeholders was, this was the best course of action.”
The council approved Brenda Deets to take Paige’s place on the commission.
Also Monday, the council unanimously approved a request from High Point University to rezone an area where it has recently expanded its campus.
The change makes the former Sechrest Funeral Home parcel, which HPU acquired last year for academic programs and parking, part of a 10.7-acre area north of E. Lexington Avenue between N. University Parkway and Meadowlawn Avenue that’s now a conditional zoning institutional district.
Most of the site serves as parking for the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center across the street.
The rezoning includes conditions that require HPU to install a pedestrian connection from the parking lot through the former funeral home property, and to install a sidewalk and landscaping buffers along E. Lexington Avenue by the end of 2023.
In a separate case, the council unanimously approved a rezoning request from Shugart Homes to support a planned expansion of the Meadow Valley subdivision on 47 acres off Dilworth Road, comprising 57 single-family lots and 62 twinhomes.
