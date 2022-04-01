HIGH POINT — The Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen competitions will return to High Point this summer.
The Miss North Carolina Organization will host both June 23-25 at the High Point Theatre, with two preliminary nights of competition followed by the crowning of Miss North Carolina 2022 and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen 2022.
There are a total of 57 candidates from across North Carolina.
In addition to bestowing the titles, the Miss North Carolina organization, along with the North Carolina Education Scholarship Fund, has a goal of awarding over $125,000 in cash scholarships during the three-day competition.
The organization will host several events that will involve the High Point and greater Triad community, including a charity golf tournament and a red carpet arrival ceremony. To learn more about the competitions, ticket information and associated events, visit www.MissNC.org.
