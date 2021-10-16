THOMASVILLE — Lilly Beaver was crowned as the 85th Miss Thomasville during the annual competition held on Oct. 2.
Also crowned during the event, held at the Finch Auditorium in Thomasville, were Miss Central Carolina, Miss Thomasville’s Outstanding Teen, Miss Central Carolina's Outstanding Teen and new this year, Miss Lexington’s Outstanding Teen.
Beaver is a student at Elon University.
Ahmara Dorsett of High Point, a student at N.C. School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, was crowned Miss Central Carolina.
Both titles of Miss Thomasville and Miss Central Carolina are preliminaries to the Miss North Carolina Competition, which will be held in June 2022. Miss North Carolina is a preliminary to the national Miss America Competition.
Also crowned were Miss Thomasville’s Outstanding Teen, Josie Perdue, Miss Central Carolina’s Outstanding Teen, Taytum Robbins, and Miss Lexington’s Outstanding Teen, Ava Socarras.
The Outstanding Teen competition is a preliminary to the Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Competition and ultimately the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition.
