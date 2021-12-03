HIGH POINT — Part of a shuttered furniture factory in High Point is being demolished, but the property owner says he plans to salvage the remainder.
Terry Seitz, who bought the former Haworth seating facility at 1673 W. English Road in July, said an engineering firm’s feasibility study determined that it would have been prohibitively expensive to try to do something with two buildings on the site that date to 1910 and 1920.
A contractor has started demolition on these metal-clad structures, which include the building closest to English Road.
Seitz said he will keep another part of the plant that dates to the 1980s.
“It will take a couple of months, so it will be sometime in January before we have a clean lot, with the brick building remaining standing,” Seitz said.
Haworth, based in Holland, Michigan, made office furniture at the plant until the company closed it in January 2021.
Seitz, owner of Woodbrook Designs, a case goods furniture importer that has a warehouse in High Point, said he was drawn to the Haworth property partly for its restoration potential.
He’s done this with other High Point properties, such as 812 Millis Ave., a former Myrtle Desk factory that dates to 1928 that he refurbished into High Point Market showroom space for his business and got listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Seitz said the top floors of the buildings to be torn down had large steel beams installed because they were about to collapse.
“That’s when we realized that it just could not be saved without tremendous money being put into it,” he said.
The demolition contractor is going to salvage the vintage wood in the buildings, and it will go to a reclaimed lumber business in Charlotte.
The remaining structure includes about 52,000 square feet that will probably be used initially for warehousing.
“At some point, I’m considering going retail to the trade and to the public,” Seitz said. “For future plans, I’m going to have plenty of room to do whatever on 4 1/2 acres, but at this point, I have not decided to build. So we will do something with it, but I just don’t know what yet.”
An additional 10,000 to 11,000 square feet of brick building parallel to the railroad tracks that contains an old boiler will also be salvaged.
“We’re not going to use it, but for historical purposes, we’re going to keep it because it’s so cool,” Seitz said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.