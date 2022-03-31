The attorneys for a Kernersville man who has been behind bars more than a year while awaiting trial on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol say his trial should go forward despite government restrictions on evidence that hamstring their ability to prepare for trial.
At issue are both the enormous volume of evidence and the ongoing flow of new evidence, the filing on behalf of Charles “Charley” Donohoe by attorneys Lisa Costner of Winston-Salem and Ira Knight of Greensboro says.
Donohoe is one of five members of the far-right Proud Boys accused of planning and organizing an assault on the Capitol following a rally organized by supporters of President Donald Trump’s opposition to the 2020 election results. Their trial had been tentatively scheduled for mid-May, but prosecutors argued last week that it should be delayed because of recent developments, including a new indictment earlier this month that added two defendants and more charges.
Costner and Knight indicated in a hearing last week that they objected to delaying the trial, and the new court filing details the reasons why, including that Donohoe has been behind bars since his arrest March 17, 2021. Although other attorneys also objected at the hearing, as of Wednesday Costner and Knight were the only ones who had formally filed an objection.
The restrictions placed on attorneys’ ability to share certain categories of evidence with clients who are behind bars hurts Donohoe’s trial preparation, as does the fact that new evidence keeps being added, the filing says.
The restrictions “have placed an ocean of information behind a dam of designation and review. The dam is tapped with a narrow spout, and the Government’s hand remains on the faucet,” it says.
But it is unfair to Donohoe, a former Marine who has no prior criminal record, to keep him behind bars without trial an uncertain time longer, the filing says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.