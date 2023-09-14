THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville couple has been charged with trafficking illegal drugs after more than three and a half pounds of MDMA, also known as ecstacy, and heroin was seized in a search on Tuesday.
Vaughn Allen Coles II, 34, of 15 Hunter St., Apt. A, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in MDA/MDMA, felony trafficking of opium or heroin, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance, misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
