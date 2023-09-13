HIGH POINT — A traffic stop of a stolen car by High Point Police Department officers led to the arrest of a man and woman from Chicago wanted in a homicide in eastern North Carolina.

On Sept. 5 about 1:45 a.m. officers tried to pull over a Toyota Camry on Westchester Drive that was listed as stolen, but the driver of the car tried to speed away, according to police.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul